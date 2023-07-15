Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk UFC fight: Everything we know so far

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's long-standing rivalry reached new heights in recent years.

However, the feud took an unexpected turn when Musk sparked a social media frenzy by publicly challenging Zuckerberg to a cage fight. This daring move came up shortly after Meta CEO's new Twitter rival, Threads, was announced.

Musk tweeted that he would fight Zuckerberg in a "cage match," to which Zuckerberg responded, "Send Me Location."

The notion of an extraordinary MMA clash between two tech titans has set the global MMA community ablaze. Fueled by the active involvement of UFC president Dana White in pushing for this super fight only heightened the excitement surrounding the potential collision.

During a recent interview with TMZ, the UFC's head honcho stated that Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are serious about competing in the octagon:

"Talked with Mark and Elon last night. Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this. They both want to do it."

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are not treating their potential fight as mere speculation, as evidenced by their serious commitment to training. Their interactions on social media and statements from fellow fighters indicate their dedication to preparation.

Prominent fighters like Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Sean Strickland have offered their services as trainers to both men. Notably, UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre was seen training the SpaceX CEO in martial arts, accompanied by jiu-jitsu instructor John Danaher.

Elsewhere, the Meta CEO has teamed up with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski for sparring sessions.

However, Dana White was besieged with online criticism from fans who mocked the concept of a super fight between the cyber heavyweights. In the comments section of an Instagram post, White was seen justifying his eagerness to make the fight a reality:

Mark Zuckerberg reacts after training with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski

Mark Zuckerberg recently took a minute to reflect on and share his experience training alongside Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski:

"It's an honor to train with you guys!"

The UFC featherweight champion responded:

"@zuck you’re a beast! Always great to catch up."

