Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: Which UFC stars have the tech titans enlisted for their MMA training?

The prospect of an extraordinary MMA showdown between tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has ignited a firestorm of passionate debate within the global MMA community.

UFC president Dana White's active involvement in pushing forward the possibility of the super fight between Zuckerberg and Musk has intensified the excitement surrounding this potential clash.

Here is a list of UFC fighters who have expressed their support for the tech titans' training:

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre was recently spotted training the Tesla CEO in martial arts alongside jiu-jitsu instructor John Danaher:

On the other hand, the Meta CEO recently joined forces with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski for sparring sessions.

Check out the photo below:

UFC welterweight veteran Jake Shields also extended an offer to travel to Austin, Texas, in order to provide training to Elon Musk:

Former BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal extended his support for Musk, adding his name to the list of prominent figures endorsing the tech mogul's potential venture into the world of MMA:

Joining the ranks of fighters extending their assistance, notable middleweight stars Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa have both stepped forward to offer their support to Elon Musk:

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA



come to Vegas. We will put in work! Man fuck Mark Zuckerberg.. Dirty communist.... No one wants your goggles and your disinformation censorship but.... Facebook market gets a pass.... @elonmusk come to Vegas. We will put in work! Man fuck Mark Zuckerberg.. Dirty communist.... No one wants your goggles and your disinformation censorship but.... Facebook market gets a pass....@elonmusk come to Vegas. We will put in work!

On the contrary, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, former lightweight kingpin Charles Oliveira, and former double champ Henry Cejudo emerged as notable figures offering their support to Mark Zuckerberg.

BONY @JonnyBones You already know I am Team Zuck…. Let me know if you need a training partner! You already know I am Team Zuck…. Let me know if you need a training partner!

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg get a $100 million offer from Jake Paul

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul recently addressed the potential clash between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, asserting that the fight could very well become a reality.

'The Problem Child' made a jaw-dropping financial offer to the two tech billionaires, pledging a staggering $100 million for charity if they agreed to take their battle to the Middle East.

During a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, the 26-year-old remarked:

"I think it very well could happen and I have a $100 million offer for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to take this fight to the Middle East, to promote it, to put it on for charity. We can guarantee that money."

He added:

"It's funny because Dana White's sitting there talking about, 'I don't do gimmick fights, I only do real fights'... And then all of a sudden wanting to jump on this train so badly and making it go into the UFC. To me, it's just ironic."

Check out Paul's comment below (45:40):

