Mark Zuckerberg reacts to viral image of him training with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski

As tensions rise and the prospect of an epic MMA showdown between tech titans Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk looms, the Meta CEO was recently spotted engaging in a training session alongside two UFC champions, Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

'The Last Stylebender' posted photos of the training, captioned:

"No fugazi with Mark. This is Serious Business."

Check out Adesanya's post below:

The banter between tech moguls began when Elon Musk threw down the gauntlet, challenging Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight after the introduction of Threads, a new Twitter competitor. While some viewed it as playful banter between the influential figures, the anticipation surrounding this unlikely showdown continued to grow.

UFC president Dana White recently entered the conversation, shedding light on the potential super fight between the two Silicon Valley goliaths.

And looks like the training sessions are already underway, as Elon Musk was spotted engaging in sparring with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre.

Check out the photo below:

Mark Zuckerberg recently took a moment to contemplate the viral image capturing his sparring session alongside UFC champions:

"It's an honor to train with you guys!"

Check out Zuckerberg's comment below:

Credits: Instagram

The UFC featherweight kingpin responded:

"@zuck you’re a beast! Always great to catch up."

Check out Volkanovski's comment below:

Credits: Instagram

Elon Musk goes low on Mark Zuckerberg as the Threads-Twitter dispute heats up

In the ever-escalating rivalry between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, the latest battlefield has shifted to NSFW banter. The tension reached new heights when a Twitter user shared a screenshot proposing that Zuckerberg venture into space solely to incite jealousy in Musk.

Zuckerberg reacted by posting a simple laughing emoji. However, Musk wasted no time in launching his counterattack:

"Zuck is a cuck."

Taking the rivalry to even greater heights, the SpaceX CEO went beyond mere banter and proposed a bold and audacious challenge:

"I propose a literal d*ck measuring contest 📏"

Check out Musk's tweet below:

Poll : 0 votes