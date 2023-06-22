Oddsmakers favor Mark Zuckerberg to crush Elon Musk in proposed MMA cage fight

Elon Musk ignited a social media frenzy by challenging Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight. Musk's unexpected call-out came shortly after Meta CEO's announcement of a Twitter competitor named Threads. The mere mention of a potential showdown between these tech titans has captivated the attention and imagination of MMA enthusiasts worldwide.

UFC President Dana White has confirmed via TMZ that both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are resolutely committed to fighting each other inside the hallowed octagon, and their clash would be the most monumental fight in history.

It all began when the SpaceX CEO responded to reports of Zuckerberg planning to launch his own version of Twitter, casually throwing out a challenge by stating:

"I'm up for a cage match if he is lol."

This lighthearted remark took a serious turn when Zuckerberg caught wind of the tweet and responded with a cryptic message of his own, simply saying:

"Send me location."

In the world of UFC, this phrase carries immense weight, indicating genuine intent and a willingness to step into the octagon.

Combat sports journalist Chamatkar Sandhu has recently posted the betting odds for the potential MMA fight between Zuckerberg and Musk. The opening odds favor the Meta CEO, with a significant -500 as the favorite, while Musk is considered the underdog with a value of +300.

According to the provided odds, betting $500 on Mark Zuckerberg would potentially yield a $100 profit, resulting in a total payout of $600. Conversely, a $100 bet on Elon Musk could result in a $300 profit, leading to a total payout of $400.

Fans react to Dana White's confirmation on Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg's potential fight

The materialization of a potential fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg by UFC president Dana White has sparked a strong reaction from fans. Social media platforms and online communities are abuzz with discussions and opinions on this unprecedented clash between tech moguls.

Twitter user @1000buckz remarked:

"They should throw in Jeff Bezos and 21 more of them and do it hunger games style."

Another user @LmaoGPT stated:

"Finally, a corporate event worth tuning in for."

@3YearLetterman reacted:

"This is why America is the oldest and greatest country on earth."

@Blocks4Success picked his sides:

"Love Elon but I got Zuck all day."

Check out some more reactions below:

