LOOK: MMA stars react to Mark Zuckerberg rolling with ONE superstar Mikey Musumeci

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci and Facebook/Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have become really close friends over the past year, and the two ‘nerds’ are spending a lot of time together.

Whether that’s devouring boxes of Musumeci’s favorite pizzas, or rolling on the mats working on their jiu-jitsu skills, Musumeci and Zuckerberg are like two peas in a pod.

In a recent Instagram posted on Zuckerberg’s official account, the two can be seen working out together, where Musumeci is teaching the tech mogul his best techniques. They even spent some time trading strikes toward the end.

A handful of MMA stars had some pretty candid reactions to Musumeci and Zuckerberg grappling. Here are a few of the more interesting ones.

ONE Championship heavyweight Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida wrote:

“Mikey knows 👏👏👏”

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong chimed in:

“looking sharp, mark! 🔥🔥🔥”

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns said:

“Learning from THE BEST ✊🏾✊🏾”

UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili said:

“Nice work 🦾👊”

Needless to say, it’s interesting to see these two guys working together.

Musumeci is obviously one of the most talented and accomplished grapplers in the world.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion recently defended his title successfully at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, Colorado. Musumeci outworked former IBJJF No Gi world champion Osamah Almarwai to win via submission.

