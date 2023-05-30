Mikey Musumeci on ONE’s ability to provide an equal platform for male and female athletes -“I think that’s very special”

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is proud of the organization he competes for, ONE Championship, and it’s not just because he has over 26 pounds of gold around his waist. It’s also because of how the organization treats its fighters.

No matter the race, ethnicity, or gender, ONE Championship has championed equality over the years it has been in operation. The equality between men and women, in particular, has been exemplary.

In a recent interview with the Jiu-Jitsu Times, Musumeci talked about equality between men and women in ONE Championship.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“One thing I’d like to say about all this is that ONE Championship treats the women the same as the men. I think that’s very special.”

ONE Championship has featured women heavily in their events, with arguably their biggest female star, reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee leading the way.

The promotion even held a historic all-women event named ONE: Empower, featuring the highly acclaimed ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship.

Musumeci couldn’t be more proud of how ONE Championship has really focused on the integrity and honor of martial arts as a company.

You can catch Mikey Musumeci’s recent submission victory over IBJJF No Gi world champion ‘Osa’ Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video via replay.

It is available to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Musumeci submitted Almarwai with a rear-naked choke to retain his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

