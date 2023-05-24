Mikey Musumeci says sister Tammi has submitted him ‘a thousand times’

In the world of martial arts, there’s a saying - “iron sharpens iron.” This was born out of elite-level fighters training together to get better at their craft.

For reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci, training with his sister Tammi Musumeci has really taken his skills up a notch.

The two ONE Championship athletes have trained together since they were kids, and today, they are both incredible grapplers with loads of accolades between them.

Speaking to the Jiu-Jitsu Times in a recent interview, Musumeci wanted to put on record that his sister Tammi is an absolute killer who has dominated him multiple times on the mats.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“Every day we would train, she would submit me like a thousand times. She would get [into] mount, trap both my arms, and just slap me in the face over and over! This has to be put on the record right now.”

Tammi Musumeci made her ONE Championship debut in March of this year, earning a unanimous decision victory over Bianca Basilio at ONE Fight Night 8.

Mikey Musumeci first stepped inside the Circle in April of 2022, submitting Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari. He then went on to score decision wins over Cleber Sousa and Gantumur Bayanduuren en route to winning the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

Just a few weeks ago at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, Colorado, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ made a successful world title defense against Yemen’s Osamah Almarwai.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch that event via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes