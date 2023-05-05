Mikey Musumeci says there’s no room for PEDs in grappling

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is one of the most skilled Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world. He is a decorated world champion with a litany of achievements under his belt.

But Mikey Musumeci didn’t get to where he’s at by cheating. The Italian-American star got to this stage in his career through hard work and dedication. Brazilian jiu-jitsu has often been marred by the controversial use of PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs) to gain unlawful advantage.

In a recent interview with Grappling Insider, Mikey Musumeci condemned the use of PEDs in combat sports.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“It would be such a healthier, less toxic environment. It’s just these meatheads that are on so much steroids and so masculine and macho, and it’s just so stupid. I feel like it would just be a safer place for everyone.”

Musumeci has the opportunity to prove that the industry could definitely do without PEDs once more in his next match.

Mikey Musumeci will put his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on the line against IBJJF No Gi world champion ‘Osa’ Osamah Almarwai in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III.

The historic sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado this Friday, May 5th, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Catch all the action on Sportskeeda and stay tuned for all the news and updates surrounding the event as it happens real time.

Poll : 0 votes