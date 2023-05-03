Mikey Musumeci amazed at Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s speed

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci may be preparing for his toughest submission grappling match in ONE Championship yet, but that hasn't stopped him from testing the skills of athletes from other disciplines.

During a past event, he was able to mess around with arguably the best flyweight striker on the planet – reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Musumeci talked about his experience training with Rodtang and even sparring with the Thai icon. He said:

“I love Rodtang, he's the best. That’s what I felt when I was sparring with him, like messing around. Like him doing this, like me doing this with my hands [imitates quick slapping motion], the reflex of it is less with him with his leg. It’s like so fast, it’s insane, it’s insane.”

The amusing gathering also saw Aung La N Sang and Rodtang have a go at wrestling. Despite doing it just for fun, Musumeci saw a glimpse of the Thai star's skills in real time. Of course, he wouldn't need to worry about that kind of striking speed against his next opponent.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci will put the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on the line against IBJJF No Gi world champion ‘Osa’ Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, May 5. It will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

