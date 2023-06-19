Mikey Musumeci shares pizza with Mark Zuckerberg, says "he passed the vibe check"

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci has sparked an unlikely friendship with Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and the two have been seen spending a lot of time together.

In fact, Musumeci shared a series of social media posts with 'Zuck', including one where they are sharing a few boxes of pizza together.

Musumeci posted on his Instagram account:

“So much fun hanging out and training with my friend @zuck . He passes the vibe check!! 😂🍕❤️.”

Zuckerberg has recently dabbled in martial arts, as he has been seen training Muay Thai, boxing, and especially jiu-jitsu, a sport that Musumeci is considered one of the best in the world to ever do it, pound-for-pound. He has even competed in a few local tournaments.

It should then come as absolutely no surprise that Musumeci has made it to Zuckerberg’s home to help the Meta head honcho improve his grappling game.

How good is Mikey Musumeci? The 26-year-old Italian-American superstar is arguably the greatest American-born Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner in the history of the sport.

He joined ONE Championship in 2022, and won his first four bouts for the promotion, capturing the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title along the way. With wins over Masakazu Imanari, Cleber Sousa, Gantumur Bayanduuren, and most recently, Osamah Almarwai, Musumeci has been unrivalled in his incredible run through the ranks.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch Musumeci’s latest performance at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III last May via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

