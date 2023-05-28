Mikey Musumeci says ONE Championship deserves recognition for providing female athletes the best platform

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has thrown tons of praise ONE Championship’s way since he joined the world’s largest martial arts promotion last year. But it’s not just for what ONE is doing for the sport of submission grappling, which is incredible in and of itself. Also, it’s about how ONE is championing women and women empowerment.

ONE Championship has long put women at the forefront of its biggest shows. And Musumeci can’t help but give props where props are due.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Musumeci praised the promotion yet again.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“So I’m just so thankful for ONE Championship and what they’re doing, and I think that they deserve recognition for how they treat the women. I think it’s amazing.”

ONE Championship is home to some of the most incredible women athletes in the world, including reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex, teenage world champion Smilla Sundell, and others.

The exciting performances these women have put on have delighted ONE Championship fans for years.

Meanwhile, Musumeci is no stranger to putting on exciting performances himself. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ recently scored a scintillating rear-naked choke victory over IBJJF No Gi world champion Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video a few weeks ago.

The event took place before a sold-out 1stBank Center crowd in Denver, Colorado, which marked ONE Championship’s historic first-ever on-ground event in the U.S.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on Amazon Prime.

