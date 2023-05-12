Stamp describes why she prefers MMA over other disciplines

Former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand has emerged as one of the most talented women’s mixed martial arts stars in the world today.

A former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, known for her devastating striking prowess, Stamp says she has thoroughly enjoyed competing in MMA and even prefers it over the pure-striking martial arts.

In a recent guest appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Stamp told the iconic journalist why she loves competing in MMA.

Catch Stamp's comments from 6:50 onwards in the above video:

“Right now I love MMA. I love fighting in MMA. To participate in MMA you have to know wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.”

Stamp’s ground game isn’t something to take for granted either. The Thai warrior has shown immense improvement in the grappling department over the past few years. She tells future opponents not to take her lightly.

“I enjoy it because people come to me and try to take me down because they think I’m not strong in the ground game. It gives me the challenge of improving myself.”

Stamp Fairtex took on American grappling stylist ‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, which took place before a sold-out 1stBank Center crowd in Denver, Colorado on May 5th.

Stamp went on to score a second-round knockout over Anderson after landing a crushing body kick that sent the American reeling across the Circle.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch Stamp’s impressive KO victory over Anderson and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

