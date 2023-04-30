Stamp Fairtex wants toe-to-toe battle with Alyse Anderson

ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex is heading into perhaps the biggest fight of her professional career. The sheer magnitude of the venue, ONE Championship’s historic first-ever on-ground U.S. event, raises the stakes incredibly high for Stamp’s next fight.

Stamp Fairtex will lock horns with American star ‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The sold-out event broadcasts live from the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5 and will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Stamp talked about what she plans to do against Anderson in the Circle.

The Thai star said:

“I won’t be shy about going toe-to-toe with her either. If we can trade, we trade. I got a chance to watch her two fights in ONE. I think her striking is still not on par with mine. But I will not be careless. She might have improved her striking to handle me.”

She is also the former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, belts she held simultaneously at one point, so for her to believe she has a striking advantage over Anderson has credence.

Anderson is no doubt the underdog in the standup, but in mixed martial arts, there’s also a grappling element to every fight. That said, Stamp has steadily improved her grappling over the last few years and is confident she can hang with the American on the mats.

