Stamp works on her ground game as she continues her adventures in Colorado

ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion and current no.1-ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is getting ready for the biggest fight of her professional career so far.

The 25-year-old Pattaya native will take on American atomweight star ‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson next month in a pivotal clash that could decide the future of the atomweight division.

In a recent Instagram post shared by Stamp Fairtex, fans can catch highlights of her time training at the high altitudes of Denver, Colorado, as well as some of the places she has visited.

“Stamp Fairtex Aventures In The USA – Loving It So Much Another amazing day as Stamp prepares for May 5th. It was striking, drilling and rolling with Black belts! We’re loving it so much! Today is our day! วันนี่วันของเรา Let’s go!”

First-ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex will battle with ‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

It’s ONE Championship’s historic first-ever on-ground event in the U.S.

By the looks of things, it appears that Stamp Fairtex is having the time of her life in America and will be looking to put on a show against Anderson in a few weeks’ time.

Her bout with ‘Lil’ Savage’ is a potential atomweight world title eliminator. Due to the absence of reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, ONE Championship is considering inaugurating an interim belt, with veteran fighter Ham Seo Hee already promised as one of the women competing for it.

