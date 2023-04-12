Stamp Fairtex is hyped for her US debut at ONE Fight Night 10

Former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex is hyped to make her US debut at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video this May.

Fighting in the U.S. is a big deal. The best sporting events in history have taken place in iconic venues like the Madison in New York or the Mandalay in Las Vegas. For Stamp Fairtex, it’s an incredible opportunity to expand her brand and represent ONE Championship in all its glory.

Hyped for her arrival, Stamp Fairtex shared the following reaction on Instagram:

“Few weeks. You guys will see us in Colorado with the big show of all the fighters.💪ONEFightNight10.”

MMA fans across the globe showered her with love and support in the comments section:

Victorchou8:

Team Stamp 🔥🥊🇹🇭

Drakej233:

“Let’s go Stamp!!!”

davidgold0078:

“Stamp is gonna STOMP!

guymessina1:

“Stamp is determined no stopping her she will win this fight then fight Ham and hopefully rematch Angela Lee if Angela is still in the fight game.”

As one fan observed, Stamp’s prospects of becoming an MMA world champion is looking bright.

Currently sitting at the No.1 contender spot in the women’s atomweight rankings, the Pattaya-bred fighter has won everything ONE Championship has thrown at her since her world title loss to Angela Lee last year.

She’s coming in hot with two consecutive wins against Anna Jaroonsak in kickboxing and ‘Shadow Cat’ Jihin Radzuan in MMA. Since Angela Lee is on sabbatical, members in the top five are hungry for the No.1 spot.

So far, no one has come close to catching up to Stamp, but perhaps Alyse Anderson from the US can change all that.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III will be broadcast live and for free via Prime Video for North American subscribers.

