Alyse Anderson works with Rose Namajunas ahead of ONE Fight Night 10 clash with Stamp Fairtex

MMA rising star ‘Lil’ Savage Alyse Anderson trained alongside former UFC world champion Rose Namajunas ahead of her fight at ONE Fight Night 10.

The American standout is just weeks away from facing the No.1 atomweight in the world, Stamp Fairtex, so she’s going to need all the help she can get to capture her next win.

Locking arms with ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas this week, Anderson looks more confident than ever ahead of her atomweight showdown on May 5 at 1stBank Center.

Sharing an image with the former UFC strawweight queen, Anderson wrote the caption on Instagram that said:

“4 weeks to go before the biggest fight of my career! Grateful to be training and learning from the best!! 👊🏼 LFG!”

‘Lil’ Savage is coming off of an incredible comeback fight against India’s ‘Knockout Queen’ Asha Roka at ONE 157 last year. During the matchup, Anderson faced a lot of adversity in the first few minutes of the opening round.

She couldn’t find an answer to Roka’s forward pressure and striking prowess. Perhaps the decision-loss to Itsuki Hirata the fight before didn’t do her any favors going into the match, but she fought through it and scored an unbelievable submission that shook the world.

Hoping to learn the lessons from her last fight, Alyse Anderson is laser-focused on improving her standup as well as her jiu-jitsu ahead of her fight against one of the most dangerous strikers in the division.

As for Stamp Fairtex, the former two-sport world champion never ceases to impress. She bounced back from a devastating submission loss to ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee last year with a dominant decision victory against versatile atomweight Jihin Radzuan last September.

Where Stamp holds the most leverage over Anderson is her punching power and Muay Thai background. However, based on her history, she doesn’t stand well against grapplers.

If Anderson gets a hold of her at any moment in the fight, Stamp might lose the chance of getting another crack at the world title.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

