Stamp Fairtex takes Jihin Radzuan under her wing for some dance lessons

Former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex took in a new rookie under her wing for some ultra dance lessons this week.

On Instagram, ‘Shadow Cat’ Jihin Radzuan was seen learning the steps to a new choreography from her former rival, which had all the fans expressing shock at their reunion.

The two women have met before but inside the closed confines of an MMA cage. They had an intense face-off before squaring off at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last September.

Now, they look like they’re on good terms with Stamp Fairtex showing Radzuan how to bust a dance move Stamp-style.

ONE Championship captioned their reunion with the caption on Instagram that said:

“Fighters in the Circle, friends in the gym ❤️.”

Check out the clip below:

It appears that Jihin Radzuan is playing a bigger role in Stamp Fairtex’s gym than just dancing. Although it is yet to be confirmed, Jihin would be the perfect sparring partner for any fighter preparing for an atomweight war.

Stamp Fairtex is currently preparing for her upcoming battle against American rising star ‘Lil’ Savage Alyse Anderson. The blockbuster event is set to take place at the 1stBank Center in Colorado at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5.

As such, the Thai superstar is working alongside the best training partners in Thailand to capture the attention of the world with a spectacular knockout finish. However, also having someone as well-rounded as Jihin in her corner will pay dividends for Stamp in the future days to come.

Watch Stamp look to maintain her No. 1 spot in the rankings with another highlight reel finish against Alyse Anderson on May 5. ONE Fight Night 10 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes