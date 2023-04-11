Alyse Anderson plans to expose Stamp’s flaws at ONE Fight Night 10

Alyse Anderson believes she has the tools to exploit Stamp Fairtex’s weakness.

As a former two-sport ONE world champion, Stamp Fairtex has established herself as one of the best female strikers in the world. Those skills have enabled her to amass an impressive 9-2 record in mixed martial arts, winning the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix tournament along the way.

However, her ONE Fight Night 10 opponent, Alyse Anderson, believes she has the tools to dominate the Thai superstar in an area of combat sports that she has struggled with in the past:

“I think that I am most comfortable as a grappler, which is why I like this matchup just because Stamp is a world-class kickboxer. But she does have holes in MMA,” Anderson told ONE Championship. “I see it in [her] grappling. Which to me is a strength.”

To be fair, Stamp Fairtex has shown the ability to hang with some incredibly tough competition on the canvas.

In December 2021, she scored a stunning first-round submission over ‘The Indian Tigress’ Ritu Phogat to capture the atomweight WGP crown. Things did not go quite as well for Stamp when she cashed in on her ONE world title opportunity against reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee.

Narrowly failing to finish the ‘Unstoppable’ champion on her feet, Stamp ended up losing on the mat and tapping out to a rear-naked choke in the second round of their ONE world title fight at ONE X in March 2022.

Alyse Anderson believes Angela Lee exposed the blueprint to beating Stamp Fairtex. If she can pull off the upset, it will be her second-straight win inside the circle following a first-round submission of Asha Roka at ONE 157 last year.

The victory would also skyrocket ‘Lil Savage’ to the top of the atomweight rankings, putting her in pole position for a ONE world title opportunity of her own.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

