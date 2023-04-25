Stamp Fairtex showcases her ground game in throwback clip against Jihin Radzuan

First-ranked women’s atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex is known for her otherworldly striking skills, which should come as no surprise. She is, after all, the former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion.

But over the past few years of competing in mixed martial arts, Stamp has developed a more than capable ground game, with two submissions out of 12 total victories in her career.

In a recent post on Instagram, ONE Championship shared footage evidence of Stamp’s always-improving grappling skills. In the clip, Stamp took on Malaysian sensation ‘Shadow Cat’ Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III last October 2022.

Check out the footage here:

Stamp found herself caught in a belly-down armbar, undoubtedly in dire straits, against Radzuan, a BJJ savant.

Impressively, Stamp was able to reverse her position, toughing out the pain, and going for a heel hook of her own. More importantly, the Thai superstar was able to get back to her feet and reach the final bell to eke out a close unanimous decision over ‘Shadow Cat’.

Will Stamp showcase even more improved grappling skills in her next fight? Check her out at the next event.

Stamp Fairtex will return to action in less than two weeks’ time when she steps into the circle against ‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. on Friday, May 5. It will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the updates on ONE Fight Night 10

