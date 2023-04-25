Stamp Fairtex, Alyse Anderson sound off ahead of their fight at ONE Fight Night 10

The showdown next month between ONE star fighters Stamp Fairtex and Alyse Anderson has further heated up as both protagonists shared fighting words in the lead-up.

The two atomweight fighters are set to collide at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Colorado, U.S.A.. They'll be part of ONE Championship’s stacked offering for its first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

Former double ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex and American fireball Alyse Anderson are confident of emerging on top come fight night as they make a push for a world title shot. Both are banking on their strong suits to carry them over the hump.

ONE Championship recently posted a quote card showing what the two fighters had to say heading into their featured fight. Stamp Fairtex was quoted as saying:

“I will win with my standing game. She can’t beat my Muay Thai.”

‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson, for her part, said:

“She has holes in MMA – I’m not concerned about her grappling. I will win through submission.”

The Stamp-Anderson showdown is carrying heavy stakes. It is widely expected that the winner will figure in an interim atomweight world championship clash as reigning division queen Angela Lee is expected to be out for some time for personal reasons.

Stamp Fairtex is currently on a three-fight winning streak. The most recent of her victories was a $50,000 performance-winning split decision triumph over Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak back in January.

American Top Team fighter Anderson, meanwhile, booked her first ONE win in May last year, beating Indian-Nepalese Asha Roka by way of submission in the opening round. She injured her hand during the fight, requiring surgery. She is now healthy and ready to mix it up.

ONE Fight Night 10 will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes