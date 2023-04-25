Stamp Fairtex continues on her grappling development in Colorado

Stamp Fairtex shared behind-the-scenes footage of her preparing for ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Stamp is currently in the United States for her upcoming fight in Colorado. The Thai superstar recently posted social media content showcasing her training, eating, watching previous fights, going to the doctor, and more.

The 25-year-old’s latest video showed her doing all the previous activities listed, including grappling training to continue evolving. Stamp posted the footage on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Stamp Fairtex Aventures In The USA –Grabbing Hold Of The Future We have an opportunity! We can take hold of the day. So that’s what we’re doing! And we can also put our hands on some food. Let’s get to work!...”

Stamp Fairtex last fought back in January, defeating short-notice replacement opponent Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak by a split decision in a kickboxing match. Stamp is now returning to the atomweight MMA division, where she will take on Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first on-site event in North America.

Anderson is coming off an impressive first-round submission win against Asha Roka in May 2022. On May 5, ‘Lil Savage’ has a massive opportunity against Stamp. If the American can emerge victorious, she will skyrocket her stock and likely earn a spot in the top-five rankings.

Stamp vs. Alyse Anderson will have plenty of people watching at ONE Fight Night 10, with the 1stBank Center in Colorado being sold out. For those that didn’t get to buy a ticket, the event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

