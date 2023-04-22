Fighters and fans alike gearing up for Stamp Fairtex’s showdown against Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10

ONE Championship fans and fighters are thrilled for Stamp Fairtex’s upcoming fight against Alyse Anderson.

On May 5, ONE will be putting on a stacked fight card for its first event in North America. Along with three world championship bouts, Stamp will compete in an MMA match against ‘Lil Savage.' The Thai superstar has a diehard fanbase that can’t wait to see her fight again.

Stamp Fairtex recently posted a ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video countdown on Instagram. Needless to say, fans filled the comment section, with some saying:

“Let’s gooooo stampppppppp🔥🔥🔥”

“🇹🇭🇹🇭💕💕💕💕🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻” - ONE women's atomweight Denice Zamboanga

“I can’t wait to watch Stamp, I wish I could’ve got some tickets to see her live in the USA”

“Somebody getting STAMPED 📩📫”

“Kick her ass stamp. Then give her a hug because you have a big heart.”

Stamp Fairtex last fought in January, defeating Supergirl in a kickboxing match after Anissa Meksen pulled out of their mixed-rules bout. The 25-year-old now returns to MMA, where she is the number one-ranked fighter in the women’s atomweight division.

Meanwhile, Alyse Anderson has a massive opportunity waiting in the sold-out 1stBank Center. ‘Lil Savage’ is coming off an impressive first-round submission in May, with hopes of continuing to build momentum by defeating Stamp in Colorado.

Stamp vs. Anderson is one of many intriguing matchups on May 5. In the main event, Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes will determine the ONE flyweight world champion in a highly anticipated trilogy bout.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

