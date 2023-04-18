Stamp continues her adventures and gets first sparring session in Colorado

ONE Fight Night 10 is set to be a historic night for ONE Championship and one of the promotion’s biggest stars, Stamp Fairtex. On May 5, ONE will host its first ever event in the United States as it travels to Broomfield, Colorado for a sold-out show at the 1stBank Center.

Ready to make an impact in the US for the first time, the promotion is bringing a stacked card with some of its biggest names taking part in big matchups throughout the night.

One of the fighters that will be making their US debut with the promotion is the 25-year old Thai superstar who will take on America’s Alyse Anderson at the event.

In preparation for the fight, long distance travel and elevation in Colorado, Stamp Fairtex has already arrived State-side to start the final stages of her preparations.

In a recent video posted by Matt Lucas on Instagram, he gave fans an insight into the former atomweight title challenger’s first day or two in Colorado:

“Stamp Fairtex Aventures In The USA – A Lucky Day... It was a lucky day as Stamp prepares for May 5th... It didnt’s star that way we tried to hit big but disaster struck! ... We started to make our own destiny. Plus hot sauce! ... Today is our day! ... วันนี่วันของเรา ... Let’s go! ... Thanks to MMA Warehouse, Fairtex, JD Hardwick, High Altitude, Carsyn, Kendra and all of our friends for supporting Stamp!”

The entirety of ONE Fight Night 10 will air live and for free on May 5 via Prime Video for North American viewers.

