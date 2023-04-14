Stamp Fairtex suggests Alyse Anderson may be underestimating her grappling

Stamp Fairtex warned Alyse Anderson about underestimating her grappling skills at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

Since making her ONE Championship debut in July 2018, Stamp has competed in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. The Thai superstar has won the Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix, the atomweight Muay Thai world championship, and the atomweight kickboxing world championship.

The 25-year-old has gained a reputation as a dangerous striker, but she’s also talented in the grappling department. During a recent interview with the promotion, Stamp had this to say about her upcoming opponent potentially overlooking her ground game:

“She’s correct. Let her believe it that way. Because if I beat her during the ground fight – similar to how I beat Ritu with an armbar – it will surprise everyone.”

Stamp Fairtex last fought in January, defeating Supergirl by split decision in kickboxing. The Thai superstar was supposed to fight Anissa Meksen in a highly-anticipated mixed-rules bout before the latter pulled out. She now returns to MMA, hoping to secure another atomweight title shot after losing to Angela Lee in March 2022.

Meanwhile, Alyse Anderson has a massive opportunity waiting at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. ‘Lil Savage’ holds a promotional record of 1-1, with her last fight being a first-round submission win against Asha Roka in May 2022. If the American can defeat Stamp, she would suddenly find herself in the atomweight rankings.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson is a part of ONE’s first event on U.S. soil. ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes