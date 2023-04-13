Alyse Anderson shares how she’s developed since joining ONE Championship

Alyse Anderson believes she has matured as a fighter since signing with ONE Championship.

‘Lil Savage’ is just a few short weeks away from the biggest fight of her combat sports career. On May 5, Anderson will return to the circle at ONE Fight Night 10 for a high-stakes atomweight clash with fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex. It will be her toughest test yet, but Anderson believes her development as a fighter in recent years will help guide her to victory:

“I feel like I've matured as a fighter over the [years], especially in ONE, because I've had to and because the competition is so good,” Anderson said in an interview with the promotion. “I've been able to adjust my game plan. Previously, I would fight to fight, and whatever happened would happen. But now I can dial in and train a little more specifically for a fight.”

Coming off a big first-round submission against Asha Roka in her last appearance, Alyse Anderson could find herself with a ONE world title opportunity with a win at ONE Fight Night 10. Of course, that will be much easier said than done when she meets one of the best strikers in all of ONE Championship.

Stamp Fairtex, a former two-sport ONE world champion, is on a mission to make history by capturing her third ONE world title. She came up short in her first world title challenge against reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee at ONE X last year. Since then, Stamp has scored back-to-back wins over Jihin Radzuan and Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak.

A win over Alyse Anderson would likely put Stamp Fairtex in line for a potential interim atomweight world title fight with No. 2 ranked contender Ham Seo Hee later this year. However, if ‘Lil Savage’ can pull off the upset, she will most likely jump the queue and secure her own shot at 26 pounds of ONE gold.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

Poll : 0 votes