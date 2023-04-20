3 non-title matches with the highest stakes at ONE Fight Night 10

ONE Fight Night 10 is arguably the promotion's most talent-heavy card this year, and the three world title fights at the top of the card are fitting show-closers to the promotion’s first on-site event in the United States.

Demetrious Johnson will defend his flyweight world title against rival Adriano Moraes in the main event, while flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci are also scheduled for world title defenses.

While the card is stacked at the top with gold, there are other matches on the card that also carry heavy implications with them.

Several weight classes and their corresponding world titles will be greatly affected on the night of May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

To make the stakes even higher, the entire event will be broadcast live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

That said, here are the three non-title matches with the highest stakes at ONE Fight Night 10.

#3. Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba

The lightweight matchup between Sage Northcutt and Ahmed Mujtaba is sure to shake up the very foundations of what might be ONE Championship’s most talented division.

Both Northcutt and Mujtaba are yet to break into the lightweight top five, but a massive win in Colorado would give either of them a heavy argument to get into the division’s upper class.

Mujtaba is a highly versatile fighter who’s coming off two straight first-round finishes in his last couple of fights. Despite his Brazilian jiu-jitsu base, ‘Wolverine’ is a ferocious striker and he showed how dangerous he is on the feet when he knocked out Rahul Raju at ONE: Unbreakable III.

He ultimately showed off his grappling chops when he submitted Abraao Amorim at ONE 163 in November 2022.

Northcutt, meanwhile, is heading into his US return carrying immense pressure. ‘Super’ Sage is coming off a nearly four-year-long layoff, battling through injuries and COVID-19.

Now that he’s back to full health, Northcutt wants nothing more than to put on a show in front of his home fans.

The 27-year-old is a lethal striker with a perfect 15-0 kickboxing record and he’s used that overwhelming striking ability to capture 11 wins in his professional MMA career.

#2. Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam

There’s no better spectacle in mixed martial arts than two knockout artists throwing absolute mayhem at each other, and the match between Roberto Soldic and Zebaztian Kadestam completely fits that bill.

Soldic and Kadestam are the hardest-hitting fighters to have come out of Europe, and it’s almost certain that these two monsters will look for that match-ending haymaker at ONE Fight Night 10.

There’s also speculation that the winner could find himself fighting for a piece of championship gold in their next appearance inside the Circle.

Christian Lee, the ONE lightweight and welterweight world champion, is yet to signify when he’ll return to competition, so there’s a possibility that the winner between Kadestam and Soldic could get a shot at an interim welterweight belt.

Whatever the case may be, expect these two knockout machines to go headhunting in Colorado.

#1. Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson

This one has no speculations at all.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed back in March that the winner between Stamp Fairtex and Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 will face Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

This stipulation puts a tremendous impact on the respective careers of Stamp and Anderson.

Stamp, a former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, has been adamant about becoming the first fighter to hold world titles across three disciplines in ONE Championship history.

She almost achieved that dream when she faced Angela Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight world title at ONE X last year. The ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion, however, fell short in her bid in March 2022.

Anderson, meanwhile, is off to a promising start to her ONE Championship career and is coming off a first-round submission win over Asha Roka in her previous match.

Though she’s yet to break into the top five of the women’s atomweight rankings, a win over Stamp, let alone an interim world title shot, will be a colossal accomplishment for her.

