Ahmed Mujtaba has lightweight world title on his radar: “My time is coming”

Ahmed Mujtaba believes he is on the cusp of a ONE lightweight world title opportunity.

After scoring back-to-back first-round finishes in his last two appearances, ‘Wolverine’ is ready to make a statement on May 5 by scoring the biggest win of his professional mixed martial arts career. That will be much easier said than done as the Pakistani MMA proponent squares off with the returning ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt.

Should Ahmed Mujtaba walk away with another victory at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, he will probably find himself staring down the barrel of a potential ONE world title opportunity. Mujtaba said in an interview with ONE Championship:

“As I’ve said before, and as I have shown in the cage, I've got so many skills. I just need time to deliver them, and I think my time is coming. I mean, soon, I will be ONE Championship’s Lightweight World Champion. I believe that, and I will achieve it.”

After amassing an impressive 11-2 record in North America, Sage Northcutt rode into ONE Championship riding the momentum of a three-fight win streak. 29 seconds into his promotional debut, ‘Super’ was quickly brought back down to earth, suffering a brutal first-round knockout against Brazilian striker Cosmo Alexandre.

Four years removed from his ONE Championship debut, Sage Northcutt is ready to get his career back on track. Still only 27 years old, ‘Super’ has many years left to compete at the highest level. It all starts with getting back into the win column at ONE Fight Night 10 against an incredibly dangerous and determined opponent in Ahmed Mujtaba.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

