Sage Northcutt gives advice to fighters who suffered bad losses

American mixed martial arts prodigy ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is no stranger to showing up for the big moments in his career. With a professional MMA record of 11 wins and only three losses, Northcutt is confident of victory each time he steps into the cage.

But even he is not impervious to defeat, and has had his fair share of disappointments – none more infamous than his 2019 shock knockout loss to hard-hitting Brazilian Cosmo Alexandre.

The karate superstar absorbed a devastating punch from Alexandre in the first 30 seconds of their fight and it sent Northcutt into the shadow realm. In fact, the damage was so extensive that it resulted in multiple skull fractures for Northcutt, who had to spend more than a year in rehabilitation.

However, speaking to The MMA Superfan, Northcutt said it was all part of the experience for professional fighters. He understands the risks involved. He also says it’s not important how you fall, but rather how you get back up.

With that, Northcutt had this advice for up-and-coming fighters:

“Everybody has a bad night sometimes, or everyone doesn’t perform like what they want or at their best but it’s not about. The loss that you have or, however bad you might fall, or beaten, or whatever it may be. It’s pretty much how you get back and come back.”

‘Super’ will get the chance to rise again when he steps into the ONE Championship circle for his next fight.

Sage Northcutt will take on Pakistan’s ‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba in a lightweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream for free in the United States and Canada on Amazon Prime Video.

