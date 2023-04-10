Sage Northcutt has all bases covered heading into comeback fight

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, Sage Northcutt is making sure to leave no stone unturned as he attempts a comeback after four years away from competition.

In 2019, ‘Super’ Sage made his highly anticipated debut inside the Circle after making a name for himself as a potential future star in the United States.

Northcutt’s debut was cut extremely short after he was knocked out in 30 seconds by Cosmo Alexandre. Whilst that setback alone was tough for Sage to deal with, he suffered injuries in the fight that would take him a long time to recover from.

Add a bout with COVID-19 on top and finally after four years, Sage is ready to compete once again under the ONE banner as he returns to face Ahmed Mujtaba.

Whilst Northcutt has been gone, his opponent has been making his name in ONE Championship and he is more than ready to ruin Sage’s homecoming party in Colorado.

With back-to-back first-round finishes, Ahmed Mujtaba is in a completely different position to his opponent, and he is building momentum whilst Sage has been forced to sit on the sidelines.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, Sage Northcutt broke down his preparations and approach to the comeback:

“I think speed, power, and strength, and you know I’ve been working on so many different things. So I mean obviously, I'm not the type of person that predicts what happens in a fight. But I’m trying to make sure that every part of my game, whether it’s standup, the ground game, whatever it might be, is as sharp as it can be.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 10 will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

