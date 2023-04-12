Ahmed Mujtaba shares what makes ONE Championship stand out from other organizations

Having been a part of ONE Championship for quite some time now, Pakistani fighter Ahmed Mujtaba is happy to see the promotion continue to grow and evolve the past few years.

'Wolverine' cited strong leadership within the organization, led by CEO Chatri Sityodtong, and the strategic expansion the group is making as among ONE’s strong suits to make it stand out from other organizations.

"It’s a huge thing, and I’d give all the credit to Chatri [Sityodtong] for this. He’s very smart about his business and he knows how things work, and it’s the first event happening in the U.S.’,” said Ahmed Mujtaba, as he alluded to the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States happening in May.

“And ONE Championship is expanding just as well across the globe. We being athletes, our job is to put on the show and in good terms, we have to put good work for ONE Championship, so it’s a good thing," he added.

Ahmed Mujtaba is part of the promotion’s groundbreaking U.S. show, ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, happening on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

He will be pitted against returning American fighter ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt in a lightweight fight, in which he hopes to extend his two-fight win streak.

In Sage Northcutt, Ahmed Mujtaba is up against an opponent who is eager to get back into action after being sidelined for an extended period of time due to various medical issues. ‘Super’ last fought in his promotional debut in May 2019 and is out to make it a winning return to competition.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

