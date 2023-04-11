Sage Northcutt very impressed with Ahmed Mujtaba: “He’s got a lot of talent”

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is taking his ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video opponent very seriously.

It’s been nearly four years since fans had the opportunity to see Northcutt compete inside the Circle. That will change on May 5 when the Texas native returns to action as ONE Championship makes its long-awaited U.S. debut. Northcutt will immediately be thrown into the fire inside the 1stBank Center, squaring off with dangerous Pakistani striker Ahmed Mujtaba. Riding the momentum of back-to-back finishes, ‘Wolverine’ will look to spoil Northcutt’s big comeback.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sage Northcutt shared some thoughts on his ONE Fight Night 10 opponent and his own preparations.

“He’s got a lot of talent, and looking at his last two fights, he had two finishes,” Northcutt said. “So it’s definitely something I’m keeping in mind. But I’m training hard, trying to make sure I’m prepared in every way possible. I’m making sure that I’m sharpening every aspect.”

Northcutt stormed into ONE Championship carrying a 11-2 record and riding a three-fight win streak. Unfortunately, things quickly turned disastrous in his promotional debut. Northcutt suffered a brutal knockout loss just 29 seconds into his 2019 scrap against Brazilian standout Cosmo Alexandre. The damage done was so severe that Northcutt was forced to undergo more than nine hours of surgery to repair a series of facial fractures sustained during the brief contest.

Determined to move on from the past, Sage Northcutt will go into his showdown against Ahmed Mujtaba in the ‘Mile High City’ with an unmatched determination and the skills to boot.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

Poll : 0 votes