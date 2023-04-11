Ahmed Mujtaba working hard to ‘level up’ against Sage Northcutt

Ahmed Mujtaba has been putting in the work as he gets closer to his highly anticipated clash with ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt.

ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video will play host to the triumphant return of fan-favorite Sage Northcutt. Four years removed from his last appearance inside the Circle, Northcutt is ready to get his career back on track following a disastrous promotional debut in 2019.

Ready to spoil Northcutt’s homecoming is Ahmed Mujtaba, a Pakistani mixed martial arts champion who may not be well known but should not be overlooked.

11-2 in his pro MMA career, ’Wolverine' has earned four wins under the ONE Championship banner, including back-to-back first-round finishes against Rahul Raju and Abraao Amorim. Mujtaba is ready to score his third straight and make a big statement on May 5.

“I’ve been working on a lot of things, and I’m improving day by day,” Mujtaba told ONE Championship. “That’s all it is. You have to keep working hard, you have to work on your weaknesses, and you have to perform better in the cage. You have to deliver good results to the people expecting that from you. So, I’ve been working a lot on many things to level up.”

Sage Northcutt is more determined than ever to get his career back on track after suffering a brutal injury in his last MMA appearance and an especially difficult bout with COVID-19 that kept him on the shelf for many of his prime fighting years. Despite the long layoff, ‘Super’ is still only 27 years old, giving him plenty of time to make his mark in the world of MMA.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

