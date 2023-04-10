Fight against Sage Northcutt in Colorado is ‘a big thing’ for Ahmed Mujtaba

Ahmed Mujtaba of Pakistan is set to make his United States debut next month and the Quetta-born fighter considers it a big deal as he continues with his mixed martial arts journey in ONE Championship.

‘Wolverine’ takes on America's ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt in a lightweight showdown at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Colorado.

It will be the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S., which will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Ahmed Mujtaba made his promotional debut in 2016, but looks at his upcoming fight with much significance. He sees it as further fulfillment of his dreams as a fighter and at the same time a grand opportunity to showcase his skills to a wider audience:

“Fighting for ONE Championship has always been a great dream for me. It has always been a great opportunity for me. And fighting on the fifth of May in ONE Fight Night 10 in Colorado is a big thing for me,” he shared with the promotion in a recent interview.

Ahmed Mujtaba has won back-to-back matches leading to ONE Fight Night 10, the most recent of which came last November. He executed a triangle choke to send Brazilian Abraoo Amorim into submission in the opening round.

Looking to stop the winning roll of ‘Wolverine’ is Sage Northcutt, who will make his return to competition after an extended time on the sidelines to deal with various medical issues.

‘Super’ last fought in his promotional debut in May 2019, losing by knockout in the opening round at the hands of Brazilian Cosmo Alexandre and suffering multiple facial fractures in the aftermath. He attempted to make a comeback in 2021 but COVID-19 scuttled his plans.

Now healthy, the Team Alpha Male representative is out to resume his fighting career and start winning, beginning with Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10, which will be held at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

