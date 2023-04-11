Sage Northcutt expects rollercoaster of emotions: “I’ll be feeling all those things”

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt expects to feel the waves of emotion hit as he steps inside the Circle on May 5.

Four years removed from his first appearance with ONE Championship, Northcutt will make his triumphant return as the promotion makes its highly anticipated on-site debut in the United States.

ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video will play host to some of the biggest names in the world of combat sports. A stage like that would give even the most tenured fighter a bit of nervous energy, but Northcutt plans to feed off of those emotions as makes his long-awaited return.

“Having some time off, I mean obviously everybody’s got nerves, if you don’t, that’s kind of different,” Northcutt told ONE Championship. “But everybody’s got nerves when they go into a fight. It doesn’t mean you’re nervous to fight, but you get the butterflies, you get excited, you get amped up, so of course, I’ll be feeling all those things.”

The multi-time karate world champion has shown a fair amount of success in his pro MMA career thus far, amassing an impressive 11-3 record overall.

Northcutt entered ONE Championship riding a three-fight win streak. Determined to continue that success in his 2019 debut, ‘Super’ suffered a devastating setback as he was handed a 29-second knockout loss to Brazilian striker Cosmo Alexandre.

Following the fight, it was revealed that Sage Northcutt suffered eight facial fractures, requiring more than nine hours of surgery to repair.

Fully recovered and sporting a clean bill of health, ‘Super’ is ready for a comeback. He’ll get exactly that at ONE Fight Night 10 against well-rounded Pakistani standout Ahmed Mujtaba.

‘Wolverine’ will enter the bout similarly experienced, holding a record of 11-2 overall. Mujtaba is currently riding a two-fight win streak, earning first-round finishes against Rahul Raju and Abraao Amorim. He’ll look to make it three in a row, spoiling Northcutt’s big comeback in the process.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can catch Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba, plus all the action from ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

