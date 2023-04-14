Sage Northcutt puts in the work at Team Alpha Male heading into ONE Fight Night 10

After a nearly four-year hiatus from competition, Sage Northcutt is back at ONE Fight Night 10.

On May 5, ‘Super’ will step inside the circle for just the second time in his career when he faces Ahmed Mujtaba.

The first half of Northcutt's long break from the spotlight came about because of the injuries he suffered during his 30-second loss in his ONE Championship debut that required a lengthy process of surgery and recovery.

What fans may not be aware of is that Northcutt was back and ready to fight until he caught COVID-19 which kept him out even longer.

As he waited for the right date to return, Sage Northcutt continued to train and put in work at Team Alpha Male. It is a gym he has called home for a long time and which has always been a staple of the MMA world, especially when it comes to producing top talent in the lighter weight divisions.

Now the right date is finally here with the 27-year-old competing on ONE Championship’s debut event in the United States. Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the promotion is bringing a stacked card for this historic night.

Ahead of May 5, Northcutt recently posted a photo on Instagram alongside some of his training partners at Team Alpha Male:

“Great sparring rounds today with these animals! Can’t wait to step out there for @onechampionship May 5th! Just around the corner!”

Northcutt can be seen in the photo alongside former UFC featherweight title contender Josh Emmett, UFC lightweight Viacheslav Borshchev and Bellator lightweight Chris Gonzalez.

Alongside Sage Northcutt, some of the biggest names in ONE Championship will compete at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video.

