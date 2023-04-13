Stamp Fairtex shares a peek at her adventures in Colorado

ONE superstar Stamp Fairtex has arrived to the United States for her upcoming fight — and she's sharing some of the adventures that she's having in Colorado.

The former two-sport world champion will square off against America's Alyse Anderson in a women's atomweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video this May.

Athletes on the card have been getting to Colorado weeks in advance to better acclimate to the high altitude. That includes Stamp Fairtex, who seems to be enjoying her time in the cold weather:

"Stamp Fairtex - Adventures! Day 1 - Food Fight! Everyone’s favorite boxer is in the states. What for? Fighting! Food! And Fun! The good times are just getting going. Stamp is on Day 1 of her camp for her USA ONE Championship Debut against Alysse Anderson on May 5th. It’s Day 1 but there’s already the challenge of fast food! And today we went 0-1. But tomorrow is a new day! Let’s Go!!!"

Alyse Anderson expects the best from Stamp Fairtex, says her grappling isn't up to par

Alyse Anderson is confident that she'll be the better grappler when she faces off against Stamp at ONE Fight Night 10. 'Lil Savage' spoke to the promotion about her opponent's grappling, stating:

“I don’t know Stamp personally, but from what I see, it looks like she trains hard for every fight,” Anderson said. “So I don’t think that she’s underestimating me.”

Anderson continued:

“Honestly, that’s where I see her biggest hole. So that’s where I see myself taking the fight and taking advantage. I’m not concerned about her level of grappling. I know she has a lot of power in her hands. But grappling-wise, I don’t think she has as much strength.”

Two of Anderson's six professional victories have come by way of submission, including her first win inside the circle against Asha Roka in her most recent appearance.

Make sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to watch Stamp Fairtex and Alyse Anderson battle it out in a women's atomweight bout, live from 1stBank Center in Colorado.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

