Roberto Soldic says muscles don’t actually matter when it comes to fighting

Roberto Soldic doesn’t believe a muscular build makes much of a difference in mixed martial arts.

‘Robocop’ is set for his sophomore appearance inside the Circle on May 5. Set to square off against former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10, Soldic could very well be one big win away from a ONE world title opportunity.

Before stepping foot inside the Circle for a high-stakes welterweight clash, Roberto Soldic sat down with MMA Sucka to discuss a bevy of topics. Sharing his thoughts on physical training and the stereotypical fighter physique, ‘Robocop’ suggested that a muscular build makes little difference inside the cage, using one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport as a reference:

“GSP, he does push-ups sometimes in training but he [jokes] that he does not want to be strong, he wants to look good. So he does push-ups for the summer. He swims a lot also. People always have bad comments because they don’t understand. If you’re ripped they say you lift too much weight and you’re slow. But that actually doesn’t matter.”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Roberto Soldic will look to secure his first win inside the Circle after his December debut ended in an unfortunate no-contest due to a low blow. Even without having his hand raised inside the Circle, ‘Robocop’ is likely one victory away from a title opportunity. The Croatian sensation is currently riding a seven-fight win streak dating back to 2018. Overall, Soldic has 20 career wins with an incredible 17 coming by way of knockout.

Those statistics alone are enough to justify a title opportunity, but he’ll first need to go through one of the promotion’s most decorated knockout artists.

Zebaztian Kadestam is carrying the momentum of back-to-back first-round finishes going into his ONE Fight Night 10 showdown with Roberto Soldic. Backed by a 100% finish rate, ‘The Bandit’ will be looking to make a statement and punch his ticket to a ONE welterweight title fight.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

