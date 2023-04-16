Zebaztian Kadestam on why Roberto Soldic war makes perfect sense for him

Zebaztian Kadestam believes a win over Roberto Soldic will finally give him the credit he deserves.

On May 5, the former ONE welterweight world champion will look for his third-straight win inside the circle. Standing in his way will be Croatian knockout artist Roberto Soldic. Signing with the promotion in 2022 to much fanfare, ‘Robocop’ is ready to deliver on the hype.

However, for Zebaztian Kadestam, the bout represents an opportunity to earn the credit and respect that he is yet to receive from his other successes inside the circle. In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Bandit’ said:

“I would fight anyone in the world, but this is a winning situation for me, I have a lot to take from this. I can fight these monsters from Dagestan, nobody knows about them but they’re monsters, but even if I win, it doesn’t give me so much credit. I’ve been fighting for a long time and I believe this is the time to get credit for what I’ve been working for.”

As a former ONE world champion, Zebaztian Kadestam has squared off with some of the best in the world. With an impressive finish rate and back-to-back first-round knockouts, ‘The Bandit’ is on the cusp of an opportunity to become a world champion once again. A win over a name like Roberto Soldic will almost certainly push him to the top of the contender’s list.

Roberto Soldic will make his sophomore appearance inside the circle riding a seven-fight win streak dating back to 2018. During that time frame, ‘Robocop’ captured the welterweight and middleweight championships under the KSW banner. Now he has his sights set on ONE Championship gold.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

