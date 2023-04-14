Zebaztian Kadestam shows showstopping power ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

Former ONE middleweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam is known for his knockout power.

Out of the 14 wins on his professional record, 12 have come by way of knockout making the Swede a dangerous opponent for anyone that steps inside the circle with him.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, Kadestam will make his return to competition against an opponent that can match his reputation for putting his opponents away in style.

Roberto Soldic is yet to showcase his skills in ONE Championship after his debut ended in a no contest. But during his run in European promotion KSW, the Croatian star achieved double champion status with a vicious highlight reel of finishes.

The two expert fight finishers will clash on ONE Championship’s huge debut event in the United States in a fight that is sure to produce fireworks on a stacked card. Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, some of the biggest names on the roster will be making the trip to put on a show for the US fans for the very first time.

Ahead of his highly anticipated clash with ‘Robocop’ Zebaztian Kadestam posted a video on Instagram that demonstrates his ferocious knockout power - absolutely no exaggeration included.

Kadestam captioned the video with:

“He is okay @onechampionship Back in there May 5th”

The clip was taken from his fight with undefeated American Tyler McGuire, in which Kadestam won the vacant middleweight world championship with a fifth-round knockout.

Kadestam will take on Roberto Soldic on the stacked ONE Fight Night 10 card on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

