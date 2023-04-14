3 reasons why Roberto Soldic will put on a show at ONE Fight Night 10

Roberto Soldic will enter ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video with a massive chip on his shoulder.

‘Robocop’ is among the main acts of the Singapore-based promotion’s gargantuan United States on-site debut event at the 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5.

The Croatian sensation will be trading leather with former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam, in what is expected to be a barnburner with world title shot implications.

Considered one of the hottest free agents in combat sports last year, Soldic opted to join the world’s largest martial arts organization with one mission – to become a world champion.

The dangerous Kadestam is currently blocking his way, and we’ll look at three reasons why Roberto Soldic will likely steal the show at ONE Fight Night 10.

The entire card will broadcast for free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

#3 Soldic’s style is tailor-made for American MMA fans

ONE Championship boasts a staggering 70 per cent finishing rate, which makes the head-hunting Soldic a perfect fit.

The Croatian sensation loves to take matters into his own hands and takes the judges out of the equation most of the time.

While Soldic is a complete fighter with an underrated ground game, he does most of his damage on the feet with his destructive power.

American fans, of course, love a good scrap, and they’ll certainly appreciate the UFD Gym standout’s sprawl and brawl approach.

And of course, Soldic’s similar style to his compatriot, the legendary Mirko Cro Cop, will make him an instant favorite in Colorado.

#2 Soldic is a knockout artist of the highest order

Before joining ONE last year, Soldic annihilated the competition in Europe and developed a fearsome reputation as a proven finisher.

'Robocop' has 17 knockouts in 20 career wins, with 10 of those opponents not even making it past the first round.

Then again, Soldic’s next foe is an absolute killer as well. The heavy-handed Kadestam has six wins inside the Circle and has a whopping 100 per cent finishing rate.

‘The Bandit’ literally puts people to sleep with an array of merciless KO wins in his personal highlight reel.

Soldic, though, can both dish and take punishment, and he’ll be ready to test the former welterweight king’s chin once the Circle door closes.

#1 Soldic is out for redemption

All eyes were on ‘Robocop’ when he made his promotional debut at ONE on Prime Video 5 last year against the undefeated Murad Ramazanov.

However, fans felt they were robbed of the opportunity to see Soldic’s true talents after the match ended prematurely.

The fight abruptly came to an end at the 2:01 mark of the opening round after Ramazanov inadvertently hit Soldic with a low blow.

The 28-year-old tried to soldier on but was heavily compromised and the referee decided to end the contest.

That unfortunate incident left a bad taste in Soldic’s mouth. He wants to set things right by taking out Kadestam in the most convincing way possible and set up a rematch with Ramazanov somewhere down the line.

