Roberto Soldic praises high level of professionalism from ONE Championship

Roberto Soldic is singing the praises of ONE Championship for its impeccable professionalism both in and out of the circle.

After signing with the promotion in 2022, Soldic is slated to make his sophomore appearance next month at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

Ahead of his highly anticipated clash with former ONE welterweight champion Zebaztian Kadestam in the ‘Mile High City,’ Soldic praised his new employer for its consummate professionalism and standards that make it the premier combat sports promotion across the globe:

“ONE Championship has high-level professionals, including medical standards and everything else,” Soldic said in an interview with ONE. “I really enjoyed every moment, even when I flew without a contract yet. I watched ONE Championship in Singapore, the fights were so exciting, and the fans- everything was good. Very positive energy and this is what I like.”

Having become a two-division champion under the KSW banner, Roberto Soldic established himself as one of the hottest free agents in recent MMA history.

Multiple promotions were vying for the opportunity to obtain his services, but it was ONE Championship that came out on top. Signing on the dotted line late last year, ‘Robocop’ will now look to score his first win inside the circle.

That will not be an easy task as he’s matched up with another heavy-hitting welterweight standout in Zebaztian Kadestam. Determined to once again feel the weight of ONE Championship gold around his waist, ‘The Bandit’ knows that stopping Soldic’s hype train on its tracks will skyrocket him to the top of the division.

Zebaztian Kadestam will go into the bout riding the momentum of back-to-back first-round finishes inside the circle, while Roberto Soldic is backed by an eight-fight unbeaten streak dating back to 2018. With 23 knockouts combined, you won’t want to blink when these men start slinging leather inside the circle next month.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

