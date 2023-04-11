Zebaztian Kadestam is in ‘a much better place’ heading into Roberto Soldic fight

Zebaztian Kadestam is in a much better place, and it shows in his recent success inside the Circle.

The former ONE welterweight world champion is looking to get back into the title picture after surrendering the world title amid a three-fight losing streak. ‘The Bandit’ bounced back in 2022, scoring back-to-back first-round finishes against Valmir Da Silva and the late Iuri Lapicus.

Discussing his mindset going into his last two bouts compared to the three prior, the heavy-hitting Swede says it’s all about being happy outside the cage that leads to success in it.

“Man, like I told you, even since the Ramazanov fight, I’ve been in a much better place in life in general so it shows when I’m fighting,” Kadestam told ONE Championship. “When I’m happy outside, I’m happy inside the cage and it shows. The last two really are a showcase of what happens when I’m doing what I love to do, and I’m still there in the same space now.”

On May 5, Zebaztian Kadestam will return to the Circle for a high-stakes welterweight clash with Croatian knockout artist Roberto Soldic. The winner will likely find himself in a prime position to challenge for the ONE welterweight world championship.

‘Robocop’ comes into the contest riding a seven-fight win streak dating back to 2018. During that time, Soldic became a two-division champion under the KSW banner. Perhaps even more impressively, of his 20 career victories dating back to his 2014 debut, Soldic has scored a staggering 17 of those wins by way of knockout.

Of course, Zebaztian Kadestam is no slouch in the knockout department himself. ‘The Bandit’ holds a 100% finish rate inside the Circle, guaranteeing that his clash with ‘Robocop’ at the 1stBank Center will be nothing short of a can’t-miss clash.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

Poll : 0 votes