Roberto Soldic says he can finish fights in various ways: “I’m a complete fighter”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Roberto Soldic will finally get the opportunity to showcase what he is capable of inside the Circle.

After the huge news broke that the free agent had chosen ONE Championship as his new home, fans couldn’t wait to see the Croatian star compete under the ONE banner for the first time.

Coming over from Europe with a lot of hype around him off the back of achieving double champion status with some highlight reel finishes, ONE Fight Night 5 on Prime Video was set to be a huge occasion.

Unfortunately for ‘Robocop’, his debut didn’t go to plan at all. After being grappled by his opponent Murad Ramazanov in the opening stages, Soldic was hit with an unintentional foul that he couldn’t continue from, ending the fight in a no contest.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, Soldic will try to show everyone what he is really all about when he faces fellow knockout artist Zebaztian Kadestam.

In a recent interview with MMA Sucka, Roberto Soldic explained exactly why he is a different breed to the fighters that he competes against:

“There are people who only do kickboxing, like 20 years or so. Only kickboxing. I do everything -- MMA, wrestling, kickboxing, boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and train conditioning, all in one. So this is also something different. Most of my fights I finish on the feet. Also, I have finishes in the full mount and one submission. I’m a complete fighter, I can say I can do everything.”

Soldic will face former middleweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam on the absolutely stacked ONE Fight Night 10 card. The entire event on May 5 will be live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

