Roberto Soldic’s dream was to fight on ONE Championship’s ‘world stage’

Roberto Soldic says fighting on ONE Championship’s global state is a dream come true.

As one of the hottest free agents in mixed martial arts history, ‘Robocop’ made a splash last summer, revealing that he had signed with the Asia-based promotion with aspirations of becoming a multi-sport ONE world champion.

Weeks away from his sophomore appearance inside the Circle, Soldic looked back at the day he signed on the dotted line:

“I feel really excited because this was also my dream to fight on the world stage,” Soldic said in an interview with the promotion. “And ONE Championship gave me everything that I needed. And everybody knows that. Mr. Chatri, the CEO, flew to Zagreb to have a press conference with me. I signed with ONE, and we made a deal.”

The former two-division KSW champion returns to the Circle on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Making his first trip to the United States, the Croatian knockout artist will face a tough test when he meets former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

‘The Bandit’ has his sights set on bringing Roberto Soldic’s hype train to a crashing halt as both men fight for a potential ONE world title opportunity.

Riding the momentum of back-to-back first-round knockouts, Zebaztian Kadestam will look to make a statement when he steps into Colorado’s 1stBank Center next month.

Expectations are high for Roberto Soldic, who enters the bout with 20 career wins, a staggering 17 of them coming by way of knockout. ‘Robocop’ made his promotional debut in December against undefeated Russian standout Murad Ramazanov. However, a low blow by Ramazanov early in the bout resulted in a no-contest.

Soldic is ready to erase the disappointment of his first appearance by delivering a highlight-reel finish on his return.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

