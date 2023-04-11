Roberto Soldic’s dream was to fight on ONE Championship’s ‘world stage’

Create

By Craig Pekios
Modified Apr 11, 2023 00:56 GMT
Photo Credits: ONE Championship
Roberto Soldic says fighting on ONE Championship’s global state is a dream come true.

As one of the hottest free agents in mixed martial arts history, ‘Robocop’ made a splash last summer, revealing that he had signed with the Asia-based promotion with aspirations of becoming a multi-sport ONE world champion.

Weeks away from his sophomore appearance inside the Circle, Soldic looked back at the day he signed on the dotted line:

“I feel really excited because this was also my dream to fight on the world stage,” Soldic said in an interview with the promotion. “And ONE Championship gave me everything that I needed. And everybody knows that. Mr. Chatri, the CEO, flew to Zagreb to have a press conference with me. I signed with ONE, and we made a deal.”

The former two-division KSW champion returns to the Circle on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Making his first trip to the United States, the Croatian knockout artist will face a tough test when he meets former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

‘The Bandit’ has his sights set on bringing Roberto Soldic’s hype train to a crashing halt as both men fight for a potential ONE world title opportunity.

Riding the momentum of back-to-back first-round knockouts, Zebaztian Kadestam will look to make a statement when he steps into Colorado’s 1stBank Center next month.

Expectations are high for Roberto Soldic, who enters the bout with 20 career wins, a staggering 17 of them coming by way of knockout. ‘Robocop’ made his promotional debut in December against undefeated Russian standout Murad Ramazanov. However, a low blow by Ramazanov early in the bout resulted in a no-contest.

Soldic is ready to erase the disappointment of his first appearance by delivering a highlight-reel finish on his return.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
