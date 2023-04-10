Roberto Soldic honored to draw comparisons with legendary Mirko Cro Cop

Croatian mixed martial arts sensation ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic wants to make a name for himself in the world of MMA, which is why he joined ONE Championship late last year.

But although he’s carving out his own legacy in combat sports, the 28-year-old from Dusseldorf doesn’t mind being compared to another Croatian legend – the great Mirko Cro Cop.

Speaking to Timothy Wheaton of MMA Sucka in a recent interview, Soldic recalled often being compared to Cro Cop early in his career, and how proud he is to stand side-by-side with a legend.

‘Robocop’ said:

“I like that. When I was younger, it was something [I always liked]. He’s a legend, you know. They always called me ‘Mini Cro Cop’ and I don’t get angry.”

Catch the full interview below:

Soldic will get another chance to put his world-class skills on display when he takes on former ONE welterweight world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Soldic has 17 knockout wins out of 20 total victories on his record. If he puts on a show against Kadestam the way he expects to, he could very well add another amazing clip to his growing highlight reel.

Of course, a simple victory over Kadestam would go a long way for Soldic. ONE Championship’s welterweight division is currently in limbo, with reigning ONE welterweight world champion Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee out indefinitely.

Soldic previously stated that he wants nothing more than to win ONE gold, and that he would do anything to achieve his dream.

