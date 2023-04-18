Roberto Soldic on why he’s so ripped: “We lift stones”

One look at ONE Championship welterweight sensation ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic can send shivers down opponents' spines. The 28-year-old Croatian superstar is absolutely ripped from head to toe, the hallmark of a well-trained fighter and seasoned athlete.

But Soldic believes that in fighting, it’s skills that matter, and not particularly muscles, despite having a lot of them.

In a recent interview with Timothy Wheaton of MMA Sucka, Soldic said he got ripped by working through the daily hardships in Croatia, growing up in his local village.

‘Robocop’ said:

“People don’t understand this, because I look so muscular. I had this [physique] when I was a kid, always. In my village, everybody is tough. We are ripped and strong. We go to work on construction and lift stones. The jobs are all physical and after that we go to train judo and everything.”

‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic is set to do battle with former ONE welterweight world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will also stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Whether he admits it or not, Soldic will certainly need all the strength and muscle he can muster to meet Kadestam’s challenge head-on. With a professional record of 14-7 with 12 knockouts, ‘The Bandit’ is not to be taken lightly.

That being said, Roberto Soldic is planning to bank on his otherworldly skills and make a lasting impression on American fans in his first time competing on United States soil.

