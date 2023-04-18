Roberto Soldic admits he never used to lift weights

Roberto Soldic has earned a reputation for being one of the most dangerous knockout artists in mixed martial arts.

Through his run in European promotion KSW, Soldic achieved a slew of highlight reel finishes that saw him become a simultaneous two-weight world champion.

With 17 of his 20 pro wins coming by way of knockout, it’s easy to see why ‘Robocop’ had so much hype around him when he stepped inside the Circle for his ONE Championship debut at ONE on Prime Video 5 last December.

Unfortunately, the fight ended in the first round due to an unintentional foul that led to a no contest but at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, Roberto Soldic is back and this time he has a fellow knockout artist standing across from him.

Former ONE middleweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam will go toe-to-toe with the Croatian superstar live from the sold-out 1stBank Centre in Broomfield, Colorado.

Ahead of his highly-anticipated return, Roberto Soldic recently revealed that his ferocious power doesn’t come from lifting weights. In an interview with MMA Sucka on YouTube, he pulled back the curtain on his preparations for a fight:

“That time, I didn’t lift. Because the main code from my boxing coach was we do a lot of strength and conditioning for boxing. Of course, I do a lot of wrestling training, like body-to-body, you know? It’s the same as lifting. I don’t go in a gym and do bench presses, or like bodybuilding [exercises]. When I started MMA, I started lifting. But for the last four years, I didn’t lift. I just did strength and conditioning.”

Watch the full interview below:

Soldic will face Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes