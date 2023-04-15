Roberto Soldic not letting the noise of Murad Ramazanov rematch deter him from task at hand

Roberto Soldic is determined to get his hands on Murad Ramazanov but knows that only happens if he can get through former ONE world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

After signing with the promotion in the summer of 2022, ‘Robocop’ made his official debut at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December. Set to square off against undefeated Russian standout Murad Ramazanov, disaster struck just past the two-minute mark when a knee from Ramazanov landed low, forcing a pause in the action.

Seeing that Soldic was unable to fight through the pain, referee Herb Dean called off the bout, ruling it a no-contest. In an interview with ONE Championship, Roberto Soldic revealed that he has every intention of running it back with Ramazanov down the line, but is staying focused on the task at hand.

“Maybe at the end of the year, I'll fight with Murad for a rematch. Maybe for the belt. I don't know what the plan is, but really, I'm focused on Zebaztian. It's going to be a good fight. He's a tough guy. I like the challenge. Of course, I never chose any opponent, so I took him because they offered me one.”

With ONE welterweight world title implications hanging in the balance, both fighters are expected to come into the contest looking to make a statement.

Roberto Soldic is currently riding a seven-fight win streak dating back to 2018. During that time frame, he captured both the welterweight and middleweight championships under the KSW label. ‘Robocop’ now has his sights set on ONE gold.

Kadestam already knows what it feels like to carry 26 pounds of gold around his waist. With a big win over Soldic, the Swedish knockout artist could find himself in prime position to reclaim a ONE world title.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

Poll : 0 votes