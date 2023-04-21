Alyse Anderson puts on finishing touches to her training camp with Rose Namajunas

Alyse Anderson is getting some help at the gym from a former world champion just weeks before her return to the circle on May 5.

‘Lil Savage’ will face the toughest test of her career thus far when she meets No. 1 ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex. To prepare for such a significant challenge, Anderson is getting some assistance from two-time strawweight UFC champion Rose Namajunas.

“So awesome to have @perfectsportstm team out in Denver to film some training 👊🏼 finishing touches being done✔️ 2 weeks!! LFG!”

Suffering a setback in her promotional debut against Itsuki ‘Android 18’ Hirata, Alyse Anderson bounced back with an impressive first-round submission against Asha Roka at ONE 157.

Though she may be only 1-1 inside the circle, ‘Lil Savage’ holds an impressive 6-2 record in her mixed martial arts career. If she can score an upset on May 5, Anderson will skyrocket to the top of the atomweight division’s rankings and potentially earn herself a ONE world title opportunity.

Determined to make history by becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-sport ONE world champion, Stamp Fairtex will enter the bout ready to make a statement and earn herself another crack at atomweight gold.

After winning the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix tournament in 2021, Stamp went on to challenge reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X.

Suffering a second-round submission defeat at the historic event, the Thai superstar was undeterred from her goal of three-sport glory. Stamp responded with impressive wins over Jihin Radzuan and Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak.

If she manages to get her hand raised against Alyse Anderson, Stamp Fairtex will likely find herself vying for 26 pounds of gold once again later this year.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

