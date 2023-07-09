In the ongoing rivalry between tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, the battle has now shifted to a new arena - space travel. The exchange of jabs between the two billionaires has caught the attention of both tech enthusiasts and casual observers alike.

The feud began when Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, issued a challenge to Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, for a cage fight. Many dismissed it as mere theatrics, typical of the online banter between these influential figures. However, with Zuckerberg recently launching the Threads app, which directly competes with Twitter, it seems the rivalry has taken a more serious turn.

Elon Musk appears determined to settle some scores, as Twitter has threatened legal action against Meta for hiring former Twitter employees involved in the development of Threads.

YabaLeftOnline @yabaleftonline Twitter is threatening to sue Meta, the letter was sent yesterday to Zuckerberg by Elon's lawyer Alex Spiro. Twitter is threatening to sue Meta, the letter was sent yesterday to Zuckerberg by Elon's lawyer Alex Spiro. https://t.co/zPDYoUafjp

The tension escalated when a Twitter user shared a screenshot of a fan suggesting that Zuckerberg should go to space just to make Elon Musk jealous. In response, Zuckerberg reacted with a laughing emoji.

Not one to shy away from a verbal duel, Elon Musk swiftly fired back with a tweet that read:

"Zuck is a cuck."

Musk's provocative remark fueled an already raging feud between the two tech titans. As they continue to compete for dominance in their respective industries, the world awaits to see how this rivalry plays out.

Will Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg MMA fight come to fruition? Georges St-Pierre weighs in on the case

In an interview with TSN Sports' Aaron Bronsteter, UFC Hall-of-Famer Georges St-Pierre expressed his perspective on the situation.

He emphasized the importance of Musk's dedication to his work, which focuses on projects that have the potential to significantly impact humanity. St-Pierre believes that if Musk were to commit to preparing for a fight, it would require diverting valuable time away from his groundbreaking endeavors.

Here's what St-Pierre said:

"There is a part of me that hopes that this thing gets resolved in a different way because... most of his time is dedicated to work[ing] on things that changes the fate of humanity, and if he decides to get himself ready for something like this, that means he is going to have to take time out of his schedule to do it. And I believe... that the things that he works on are more important than fighting in a cage."

Check out the interview below:

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Georges St-Pierre on the idea of a Musk vs. Zuckerberg cagefight: "There's a part of me that hopes that this thing gets resolved in a different way" Georges St-Pierre on the idea of a Musk vs. Zuckerberg cagefight: "There's a part of me that hopes that this thing gets resolved in a different way" https://t.co/HqJwJ7n1Ch

